SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An overnight fire at a convenience store in Suffolk seems suspicious, Suffolk’s fire chief says.

Chief Mike Barakey says the call for the fire in 600 block of County Street came in at 1:43 a.m. and the fire was marked under control around 2 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause is still under investigation, but Barakey said it does seem suspicious.