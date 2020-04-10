Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at Noon

Contractor at BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair dies of COVID-19 complications

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A government contractor working at BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair died from complications related to coronavirus, officials say.

The contractor worked aboard the USS Bulkeley. He last worked at the shipyard on March 26, according to a letter written by Dave Thomas, vice president and general manager of Norfolk Ship Repair.

On April 6, BAE confirmed two other shipyard workers were confirmed COVID-19 positive. One of those workers was a TECNICO subcontractor, and the other a government civilian from MARMC, the letter states.

RELATED: Newport News Shipbuilding April 10 update: 1 new case brings total to 20

RELATED: 2 COVID-19 cases reported at BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair

4 other BAE employees are being tested for COVID-19. Their results are pending. They worked in the following locations:

  • USS Bulkeley
  • USS Gettysburg
  • USS Jason Dunham
  • USS Vicksburg
Read the full letter hereDownload

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories