Contractor at BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair dies of COVID-19 complications

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A government contractor working at BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair died from complications related to coronavirus, officials say.

The contractor worked aboard the USS Bulkeley. He last worked at the shipyard on March 26, according to a letter written by Dave Thomas, vice president and general manager of Norfolk Ship Repair.

On April 6, BAE confirmed two other shipyard workers were confirmed COVID-19 positive. One of those workers was a TECNICO subcontractor, and the other a government civilian from MARMC, the letter states.

4 other BAE employees are being tested for COVID-19. Their results are pending. They worked in the following locations:

USS Bulkeley

USS Gettysburg

USS Jason Dunham

USS Vicksburg

