NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Deja Taylor will be able to remain on bond despite acknowledging that she broke the terms of it by testing positive for drugs, a judge ruled Thursday.

Her attorneys argued that she should remain on bond because she has shown progress in dealing with substance abuse issues, and the judge agreed.

BREAKING NEWS: The judge found that because of her efforts to improve and no recent positive test Taylor is allowed to remain out on bond. Her bond will not be revoked. @WAVY_News — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVYTV) September 21, 2023

Her attorneys had argued in a filing that despite four positive drug tests since Aug. 25, the levels of the drugs are going down “and show that Ms. Taylor is abstaining from this drug.”

Taylor attorney Jim Ellenson said the decision by Magistrate Judge Doug Miller showed compassion, and he expects the same from federal judge Mark Davis when Taylor is to be sentenced Oct. 18 after pleading guilty in June to charges of unlawful use of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm, and making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm.

“I think it does,” Ellenson said. “I think Judge Miller has historically shown a lot of compassion, a lot of understanding. And I think Judge Davis will too. I’m not looking for a sentence of incarceration, but if that happens, I know that Judge Davis will fashion a sentence that would be appropriate to Deja and that would include mental health counseling, substance abuse counseling and all the rest.”

Deja Taylor arriving at the federal courthouse in Newport News for a revocation of bond hearing. The government is saying that she unlawfully possessed a narcotic controlled substance and failed to show up for testing. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/oul4SI9GTn — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVYTV) September 21, 2023

They say the positive test for cocaine “was an aberration and likely caused from her use of marijuana unknowingly laced with cocaine,” and that she has had “regular and full compliance” with those running the Mental Health Services counseling program.

Taylor, the mother of the boy who shot his teacher in a Richneck Elementary School classroom, “does not dispute the factual assertion in the government’s motion. However, since the filing of the motion, there have been substantial positive development that counter the government’s strong objections to Ms. Taylor’s remaining on bond.”

Andy Fox will have more about the judge’s decision on WAVY-TV 10 later today.