Construction begins on new Surf Rider restaurant in Poquoson

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — A popular seafood restaurant on the Peninsula has begun rebuilding following a devastating fire earlier this year.

The Whitehouse Cove Marina shared photos on Facebook Monday of working being done at the new Surf Rider restaurant.

According to the post, construction crews were laying the foundation for the new Surf Rider.

The restaurant was damaged after it caught fire in mid-June. Crews from across the Peninsula battled the two-alarm fire for hours.

The marina said in the post it expects a grand opening for the new restaurant in early 2020.