CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Nobody ever likes getting the cable bill – or any bill for that matter.

How do we know this?

The 10 On Your Side’s email and phone lines have heard many viewers wanting to switch cable or internet providers if they only had the chance to.

For some time that was truly not even an option, but now that it will be, will it make a difference?

It’s a years long process, done roughly 2 -feet at a time.

Installing fiber optic cable, in this case GloFiber, in Suffolk’s Hollywood neighborhood. The service, offered by Shentel, will now serve as an alternative Spectrum.

“Competition is healthy,” said Nneka Chiazor, Cox Communications’ market vice president.

Chiazor is watching similar new installments in cities like Portsmouth, Norfolk, Chesapeake and Virginia Beach by companies like MetroNet and Lumos.

“The fact that there are others coming in to try and do the business (of) what we are doing is no surprise,” Chiazor said.

So will it change the prices they offer for their services? That depends on what prices, and types of services, those competitors are offering.

“We are just as competitive as our competitors,” she said.

Dr. Bob McNab, an economist at Old Dominion University, said that “everyone tends to win when there is competition.”

He says often when even perceived monopolies are challenged by another firm, prices will drop initially, but not long-term.

“We’re not expecting prices to drop 50% and stay there for several years,” McNab said, “But it restrains price growth.”

Meaning your bills might not increase as often.

Chiazor says the best way to try and reduce your bill – at least with Cox – is to call.

“Speak to us first, reach out to us, you know how to reach out to us,” Chiazor said.

She said there are discount programs for various situations.

Helpful information to know as you weigh your connectivity choices.