Congresswoman Luria meets to discuss personal protective equipment shortage in Hampton Roads

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Congresswoman Elaine Luria will meet with union healthcare workers to discuss the shortage of Hampton Roads’ personal protection equipment supply during the coronavirus pandemic.

The conference call meeting begins at noon on Monday, April 6 and will provide home care workers with the opportunity to share their experiences while giving direct, hands-on care. The discussion will also focus on how the shortage of protective equipment is putting them at risk daily.

“Congresswoman Luria will join them to discuss support within the CARES Act for PPE and her efforts to date to advocate for increased PPE production,” according to communications officials in her office.

