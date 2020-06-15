Confederate flyers left in several Surry County driveways over the weekend; sheriff ‘closely monitoring’

SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Surry County Sheriff Carlos Turner says he’s “closely monitoring” after pro-Confederate flyers were left in several driveways throughout the county over the weekend.

Turner, who is black, said no apparent criminal threat to the community has been identified as of Monday morning, but his deputies are investigating.

He says the flyers, which were delivered in plastic baggies filled with rice, were distributed at random and not targeted at any specific homes. The county’s population is about 42% African American.

“As a community member of Surry, I understand and share the concerns of those residents who have contacted the Sheriff’s Office,” Turner said. “I strongly condemn any actions or behaviors that disrupt the peace, unity, and tranquility we enjoy here in Surry County daily. Those who have been affected personally by these flyers can contact us if they have any questions or concerns.”

The flyers come as Surry County residents weigh whether or not to remove the Confederate monument at the county courthouse at 28 Colonial Trail East. Two separate petitions, for and against the monument’s removal have been created.

(Photo courtesy Surry County Sheriff’s Office)

Back on June 5, Turner and Surry deputies walked with about 200 people to protest police brutality and racism. Turner called the protesters heroes.

(Photo courtesy Surry County Sheriff’s Office)

“I am both honored to have been able to be there and to be proud of Surry County. It was a powerful movement and these young people who organized this peaceful protest are amazing activists for the fight for injustice. I admire your efforts and what each of you have done and will continue to do for this movement,” Turner said.

Anyone with information in the case can contact the sheriff’s office at 757-294-5264.