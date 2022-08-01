BREAKING UPDATE: Residents will see more delays in possibly moving back into Seaview Lofts Apartments in Newport News due to lingering problems.

WAVY’s Jon Dowding reports that the main issue at the building, the elevators, failed an inspection on Friday due to issues related to malfunctioning HVAC systems. The HVAC in the machine room isn’t working correctly, which caused temperatures inside to rise to around 90 degrees on Friday, affecting the machinery to malfunction. There’s also no air conditioning in the common areas of the building.

The city says the leaks will need to be addressed and they will try another test on the elevators, which will take one day per elevator.

“The judge has still condemned the building,” said resident Linda Williams. “Will we be able to stay in that building with it condemned? You know what I’m saying, do we need to go somewhere else and every time you come with one problem from what it looks like there’s another problem. They can’t get that problem solved without another problem coming. Look like everybody need to go somewhere and let that building be cause it’s going to be a long time before they can get that building together with all the problems so let us know do we need to move somewhere?”

The judge has asked the building owner to be court on Friday, August 5.

Also of note: Monday’s court hearing revealed there is a new building manager for Seaview.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The owner of Seaview Lofts Apartments in Newport News is due in circuit court for a status hearing Monday.

The condemned building once again failed a city inspection on Friday. The water heater boiler and fire alarm weren’t up to code.

Residents were given just two days notice to vacate on June 28 after the building failed inspection.

A judge ruled that building owner Ben Weinstein must reimburse the city for hotel rooms provided to the displaced residents.

A 10 On Your Side investigation revealed years worth of failed inspections. In reports on March 11 and April 19, inspectors deemed the building “unsafe” and “unfit for human occupancy.”

In an exclusive interview with 10 On Your Side, city Director of Code Compliance Harold Roach said the violations at the building were the worst he’s ever seen in his career. He said the residents are caught between the city and the landlord dragging his feet.

“When I became convinced that the owner wasn’t going to fix the problem and that the fire department could not continue to be exposed to the potential threat that they had. We had to see that the building was vacated so they didn’t have that threat,” Roach said.

