Community input requested for new LGBT center in Western Tidewater

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Western Tidewater residents have an opportunity to give input on a planned LGBT center.

The new center will provide services for LGBT people in Western Tidewater, including Suffolk, Franklin, Isle of Wight County, Southampton County, and the surrounding areas.

“The closest center for those in Western Tidewater could be up to an hour drive or longer in places like Norfolk or the Peninsula, said development partner Corby Miller. “We really want to bring those same services closer to home and offer support for our LGBT brothers and sisters right herein the Western Tidewater area.”

The community is invited to take a needs assessment survey to provide insight on what types of services the community center should provide, like HIV and STD testing, access to the HIV prevention pill, post-exposure treatment, primary care services, and an on-site pharmacy, according to a news release.

