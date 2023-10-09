VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A community gathering will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 10 to show support for Israel.

Violence erupted Saturday morning when Hamas launched a surprise missile attack on Israel. The attacks have killed hundreds of Israelis and injured thousands.

United Jewish Federation of Tidewater issued a statement condemning the assault in the strongest possible terms. The group says that it recognizes that Israel’s only plausible response is to rightfully pursue a comprehensive aggressive strategy to restore calm to the region and protect her citizens.

Elected officials, community leaders and religious leaders will participate in the program.

The event begins at 8:30 a.m. on the Sandler family campus located at 5000 Corporate Woods Drive in Virginia Beach. Organizers say enhanced security will be present.