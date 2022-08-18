NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A community fair is being held Thursday in Norfolk’s Park Place neighborhood, with free hot meals, school supplies and other resources.

It’s being held from 5 to 7 p.m. on the grounds of Garden of Prayer No. 3 church at 200 West 28th Street.

The event is being run through L.A.U.N.C.H., an initiative that includes Norfolk faith-based leaders, Bridge Church, the Christian Broadcasting Network and other partners.

Organizers say they’ve been helping the Park Place neighborhood specifically since 2016, and Thursday’s event will also have free haircuts, COVID vaccinations, youth job training and more.

For more information on L.A.U.N.C.H., visit their website.