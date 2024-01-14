NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — At the Vegan Health and Wellness Expo on Jan. 14, attendees may have noticed this unassuming booth near the entrance asking — not for your money — but your marrow.

The community has come together for 7-year-old Cayden Addison as the search for a potential match for a bone marrow transplant continues.

Cayden was diagnosed with leukemia when he was 3 years old, and now needs a bone marrow transplant to survive, according to doctors. Soulfull Vegan VA held an event Sunday, Jan. 14, for members of the community to test whether they were a donor match for Cayden.

“We’ve definitely seen well over 50 people just visit and talk to us, and ask questions about the donation process, and even some signing up to register to potentially be a match,” said Rayshawn Graves, member recruitment coordinator of NMDP, formerly known as the National Marrow Donor Program and Be The Match.

Soulfull Vegan VA Event Curator Tree Kelty said that because Cayden’s leukemia is coming back, he is in dire need to find a match. Kelty is part of the organization that hosted the Expo, and said the turnout has beaten their expectations.

“A lot of people have come out and they said, ‘where’s ‘Be The Match,’ so that we can swab,'” Kelty said. “[That was] the first thing they said when they came through the door.”

Vincent Falzone said he saw Cayden’s story on social media, and came out to see if he was a match.

“I thought it was just a good idea for me to do my part,” Falzone said. “He’s going to be our future, so I definitely want to be rooting for him. I’m rooting for someone to be a perfect match.”

And once a donor is found.

“Whenever a patient finds a genetic match, they can receive a donation of blood stem cells or bone marrow, and they can essentially be cured of their cancer or blood disease,” Graves said. “And so that’s what Cayden is looking for. We’re hoping that he finds his match.”

If you missed the event and you still want to see if you are a match, you can sign up through his QR code below.

“We put a call out to Virginia, and Virginia heard the call and they came out in droves today,” Kelty said. “And I just, I’m so appreciative.”