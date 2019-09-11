Community college’s Elizabeth City campus on lockdown due to nearby situation

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Officials say College of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City is on lockdown due to a “situation” at a nearby property.

Currituck County Schools shared a message from the community college Wednesday morning that said the school’s Elizabeth City campus went on lockdown as a precaution.

People are being asked not to go on campus until an “all clear” message is released. There is no immediate threat to the campus, according to the message.

Due to a police situation in close proximity of the Elizabeth City Campus, as a precautionary measure, the campus remains on lockdown. We will advise when more information is available. — College of The Albemarle (@COA_Dolphins) September 11, 2019

The nature of the situation was not immediately known.

College of the Albemarle also has campuses in the Dare County town of Manteo, on Roanoke Island and in Edenton.

