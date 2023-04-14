NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – In this Community Chat, WAVY Digital Desk Host Sarah Goode spoke with Pediatrician Dr. John Harrington, Vice President of Quality/Safety and Clinical Integration at CHKD for Autism Awareness Month. Watch the full conversation in the player on this page.

CDC Data estimates about one in 36 children have autism nationally. Dr. John Harrington shares that once he was told he may only see one child in his career with autism. Now, Harrington and his colleagues are seeing that number increase. According to Dr. Harrington, they are seeing the number rise across all races, ethnicities, and demographics.

One number that is decreasing, is the delay in diagnose says, Harrington. Places like CHKD are trying to fix that aspect of access to care.

