PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A 3-year-old girl was caught in the line of gunfire early Friday.

“I’m scared, I don’t want to be out here anymore, these kids are getting shot,” those are the calls Darrell Redmond received after the child was shot at London Oaks apartments around midnight.

Police released a video showing the suspects firing guns in the complex parking lot.

Authorities said the suspect vehicle is a Mercedes E-class station wagon.

The shooting came as a shock for Redmond, founder of Give Back to Da Block, as he’s been working to keep gun violence down in the community.

He said crime was on the decline until recently.

“We were on a roll with doing amazing work inside that community,” Redmond said. “Recently, they got rid of the private security company that we worked with, a formal management company, to get them out there to ensure more safety in the community.”

This is the second shooting at the complex in a week.

Redmond said the removal of added security is the reason behind the recent increase in violence.

“When you take away a presence of something that is a staple and pillar inside that community that actually makes people feel safer, then it creates more chaos,” Redmond said.

His reaction after learning of the shooting was to immediately think of how it already had affected the community.

“My reaction anytime I hear gunshots is, what is the trauma that it’s going to cause this family and community,” Redmond said. “When I found out that it was a girl, it was more impactful because this week alone we’ve been doing an all-girls basketball camp.”

He said he grew up in this neighborhood and his mother still lives there.

But, because of the recent crimes, he’s desperate to get her out.

“I’m in the process of right now trying to find out whatever I can do to get my mother out of there because …’you worry for her,’ yes,” Redmond said.

He said the Portsmouth City Council must financially invest in these communities for there to be a safer future for the city.

“We’re in a new budget year, and I believe, and I have faith,” Redmond said, “that our council and the people that’s in a position of authority will allocate those funds to actually create a safer environment and safer society.”