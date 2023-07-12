VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – It was a chance for a Washington Commanders player to give back, and an opportunity for the children of military families to get tips on football and healthy habits from a pro.

Children of military families took part in a football camp put on by Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis Tuesday at Naval Air Station Oceana.

“We have hundreds of military kids, (and) for them to come out on the turf and meet a professional athlete who was in their shoes growing up as a military kid is awesome,” said NAS Oceana commanding officer Steve Djunaedi.

Davis, heading into his third season with the Commanders, said he never hesitates to give back.

“For me growing up, I always told my dad I wanted to be better than him,” Davis said. “We always had this little competition going back and forth. Him and my mom, ironically, was just my superheroes at the end of the day, just seeing how they did when it came to different deployments and stuff like that.

“For me, that was the best way for me to give back. What they instilled in me was hard work, and I’m going to take it to the next level. Any chance I get, I’ll always step up and take it.”

He said he wanted to instill upon the kids healthy habits and show them that getting outside is a good thing.

“Just trying to show them you got to eat right and pay attention to what you’re doing, and not try to be inside the house playing video games 24/7,” Davis said. “Just giving them something different and giving them an opportunity to come out and be active.”

He said many people don’t understand what it’s like for military kids on a daily basis.

“You never know, you might have to jump up and move somewhere else to another station,” Davis said.

Davis’ presence had an impact on the kids in attendance.

“It’s hard, but fun at the same time ’cause we get to do stuff like this and go on base with your mom,” said Jolliff Middle School student Jacob Webb. “It’s kind of fun.”

Another said it was good to have someone who’s been through what she has.

“It feels good to know that someone else has been in my shoes before,” said Butts Road Intermediate School student Hayden Smith.

There will be one more day of camp Wednesday.

“I grew up around the same stuff, and, it’s possible,” Davis said, “as long as you work hard and listen to your parents. You never know what you can do in life.”