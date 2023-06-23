PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Get ready to laugh! Comedian Mike Epps is bringing laughter to The Event Center at Rivers Casino Portsmouth!

The multi-talented stand-up comedian, actor, and producer will take the stage for one night only on Saturday, August 5, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $39 and go on sale Thursday June 23 at 3 p.m.

“We are thrilled to kick off the first of many comedy shows in our Event Center with the very funny Mike Epps,” said Brian Bork, Vice President of Marketing, Rivers Casino Portsmouth. “His quick wit and ability to engage the crowd will make for an evening full of belly laughter. Our guests can definitely expect a great show.”

(Photo courtesy: Rivers Casino Portsmouth).

Mike Epps hit the comedy scene more than two decades ago — climbing the stand-up ranks through hilarious performances on HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and “The Comedy Store” in Hollywood. Known for his mastery of comedic timing and hysterical expressions, Epps has performed live in more than 40 cities and three continents. He also hosted the BET Hip-Hop Awards for four consecutive years.

Mike Epps has also been a favorite on feature films, such as “Jumping the Broom,” “The Fighting Temptations,” and “Girls Trip”; and cult hits “Next Friday” and “Friday after Next.”

Tickets for Mike Epps can be purchased in person at Rivers Casino or online.