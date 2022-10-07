HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – On Monday, October 10, 2022, the nation celebrates Columbus Day, Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Yorktown Victory Day. These federal holidays occur on the second Monday in October annually. All State offices are closed on this day.

Below is a look at how our local cities are impacted. ** We will update this post as additional local cities release details regarding holiday closings.

Chesapeake

All Chesapeake City offices, courts, community centers, and libraries will be closed on Monday, October 10, 2022, in observance of Columbus, Indigenous Peoples’ and Yorktown Victory Day.

The Voter Registration office will also be closed on October 10 and early voting will not be available. Normal operating hours will resume on October 11.

The Chesapeake Visitor Center will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Norfolk

The offices of the City Treasurer and the Commissioner of the Revenue will be closed on Monday, October 10th, 2022, and will reopen on Tuesday at 8:30 am.

Portsmouth

Trash Collection

Trash, recycling, or bulk collections will be picked up as scheduled on Monday, October 10. Yard waste collection will be canceled on October 10.

Portsmouth Public Library

All Portsmouth Library branches will be closed on Monday, October 10.

Suffolk

Suffolk City offices will be closed Monday, October 10, 2022. Normal operations will resume Tuesday, October 11 at 8:30 a.m.

Suffolk Public Works Department will pick up trash as scheduled for the period of October 11-14. TFC Recycling will also conduct its normal recycling collection routes during the period of October 11-14.

The Southeastern Public Service Authority (SPSA) Transfer Station in Suffolk and the Regional Landfill will be open Monday, October 10 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Suffolk Transit will operate as normal on Monday, October 10.

All Suffolk Parks & Recreation Joint Use Recreation Facilities (Mack Benn Jr., Booker T. Washington, Kings Fork, Creekside, Northern Shores, and Oakland) will be closed Monday, October 10. The East Suffolk Recreation Center and the Curtis R. Milteer Sr. Recreation Center will be closed Monday, October 10.

All four major parks (Lone Star Lakes, Lake Meade, Sleepy Hole, Bennett’s Creek) will remain open Monday, October 10, however, no park attendant will be on duty.

The Suffolk Art Gallery will be closed Saturday, October 8 through Monday, October 10.

All Suffolk Public Libraries (Morgan Memorial, North Suffolk, Chuckatuck) will be closed on Monday, October 10. Morgan Memorial and North Suffolk Libraries will reopen at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11 while the Chuckatuck Library will reopen on Monday, October 17 at 10 a.m.

Virginia Beach

According to The City of Virginia Beach, courts will be closed on Monday, October 10.