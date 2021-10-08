Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples’ Day City Closings in Hampton Roads | 2021

FILE – This undated portrait attributed to Rodolfo Ghirlandaia shows Italian explorer Christopher Columbus. The image and story of the 15th Century navigator who began European incursions into the Americas, have changed in the U.S. over decades. Following his three voyages, Columbus fell into obscurity for centuries until his adventures were revitalized in the 1800s. Columbus became a symbol for Italian and Irish immigrants in the U.S. who used his story to fight anti-Catholic bigotry and discrimination. They created annual Columbus Day to honor the explorer but also pay homage to Italian American heritage. By 1992, the 500th anniversary of Columbus’ landing in the Americas, a new generation of Native American activists began protesting the navigator and blaming him for launching centuries of indigenous genocide. (AP Photo)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Monday, October 11, 2021 is a U.S. federal holiday recognizing the landing of Christopher Columbus in the Americas. It is celebrated the second Monday of October. In recent decades, due to protests, a number of states have adopted Indigenous Peoples’ Day to celebrate the history of Native Americans. It falls on the same day as Columbus Day.

On Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, President Joe Biden became the first president to issue a proclamation of Indigenous Peoples’ Day. He also issued a proclamation of Columbus Day, which is established by Congress.

Virginia is among a handful of states that observes Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Gov. Ralph Northam made the announcement just last year.

10 On Your Side has compiled a list of what city offices and services will be closed in observance of the Oct. 11 holiday.

Chesapeake

All City offices, courts, libraries, and the Visitor Center will be closed on Monday, October 11, in observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

The Voter Registrar’s Office will be closed on October 11, and early voting will not be available at any of the sites in Chesapeake. There will be no changes to trash or recycling collection schedules. Normal operating schedules & early voting will resume on Tuesday, October 12.

Community Centers will be open from 2 to 6 p.m.

Norfolk

The Commissioner of the Revenue and City Treasurer Offices, Norfolk Courthouse are closed Monday, October 11 for Columbus Day.

Portsmouth

Portsmouth’s municipal offices, including libraries, museums, and recreation centers, will be closed on Monday, October 11.

Trash Collection -There will be no trash, recycling, or bulk collections on Monday, October 11th, and all Monday routes will be collected on Wednesday, October 13th. For more information, call the Waste Management Division at 393-8663.

Portsmouth Public Library – Libraries will be closed on Columbus Day.

Portsmouth Museums and Tourism – Museums will be closed on Columbus Day.

Suffolk

In observance of Columbus Day and Yorktown Victory Day, Suffolk City offices will be closed Monday, October 11, 2021.



The Southeastern Public Service Authority (SPSA) Transfer Station in Suffolk will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, October 11. The Regional Landfill will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, October 11.



All Suffolk Parks & Recreation Joint Use Recreation Facilities (Mack Benn Jr., Booker T. Washington, King’s Fork, Creekside, Northern Shores, and Oakland) will remain open for Day Camp on Monday, October 11. The East Suffolk Recreation Center and Whaleyville Recreation Center will be closed Monday, October 11. The Suffolk Parks & Recreation Administration Office will be closed Monday, October 11.



Suffolk’s four major parks (Lone Star Lakes, Lake Meade, Sleepy Hole,

Bennett’s Creek) will remain open Monday, October 11; however, no park attendant will be on duty.



All Suffolk City Libraries (Morgan Memorial, North Suffolk, Chuckatuck) will be closed Monday, October 11. Morgan Memorial and North Suffolk Libraries will reopen at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 12.



The Suffolk Art Gallery will be closed Monday, October 11.



The Suffolk Executive Airport Terminal will be unmanned Monday, October 11. The airfield, self-service fuel island, and restaurant will remain open.

Virginia Beach

The City of Virginia Beach website shows courts will be closed on Monday, Oct. 11.