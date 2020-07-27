Colonial Downs cancels opening day of racing due to heat

NEW KENT, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Downs said they will postpone Monday’s opening races due to dangerous heat conditions.

There is a heat advisory posted for New Kent, where the racing track is located, with the heat index expected to be above 100 degrees.

“The heat postponement is to safeguard the health of horses shipping and racing as well as participants working in extreme heat,” the racetrack said on Facebook.

The races will be re-carded for Sunday, August 2. Horsemen will be required to re-enter the race on Tuesday, July 28.

To watch Colonial Downs live, tune in to the TVG channel (718 Xfinity, 399 Dish or 602 Direct TV) and wager by setting up an account here.

