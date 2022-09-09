GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is warning drivers of Coleman Bridge testing that is set to happen starting the night of Monday, September 12.

Crews will open the bridge for nearly 20 minutes at a time to test a newly added component.

The openings will happen nightly from Monday to Thursday starting at 10 p.m. and ending close to 5 a.m.

After each opening, crews will reopen the travel lanes on the bridge to allow any traffic to get through.

The openings are happening to test the newly upgraded programmable logic controller (PLC) computer component that automates and controls the movement of the bridge for openings.

VDOT tells 10 On Your Side they’re attempting to schedule these maintenance openings during travel periods when traffic volumes are lower.

You can always check traffic conditions using the WAVY JamCams.

