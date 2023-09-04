YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify a suspect it said stole a snake Sunday from the PetZone in the Grafton area of York County.

It asks that anyone who can identify the suspect contact the Sheriff’s Office at 757-890-4999, the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the P3Tips app.

Pet Zone, in a Facebook post, said the man came into the store “acting intoxicated” and took a snake out of its enclosure and put it in his shirt before trying to sell it to teens in the parking lot.