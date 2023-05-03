HAMPTON ROADS, Va, (WAVY) – Coastal VA STEM hub, a regional STEM learning ecosystem, is offering grant funding opportunities for educators and nonprofits in Coastal Virginia.

The funds are available to help develop new science, technology, engineering and math-focused initiatives, activities and programming.

Projects proposed for the grant funding should be cultivating or enhancing STEM awareness, literacy and skill development.

The objectives of each application should:

Champion STEM fluency and competency within the region

Support career-focused STEM programming that aligns with STEM careers

Be inclusive with a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion.

Applicants must be located in one of the following areas:

Accomack County

Chesapeake

Franklin

Gloucester

Hampton

Isle of Wight County

James City County

Newport News

Norfolk

Northampton County

Poquoson

Portsmouth

Southampton County

Suffolk

Virginia Beach

Williamsburg

York County

Applications will be accepted until all funding has been awarded, and priority attention will be

given to those submitted by May 12. Educators and nonprofits are encouraged to apply

for these grants online at www.nnva.gov/cova-stem.