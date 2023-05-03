HAMPTON ROADS, Va, (WAVY) – Coastal VA STEM hub, a regional STEM learning ecosystem, is offering grant funding opportunities for educators and nonprofits in Coastal Virginia.
The funds are available to help develop new science, technology, engineering and math-focused initiatives, activities and programming.
Projects proposed for the grant funding should be cultivating or enhancing STEM awareness, literacy and skill development.
The objectives of each application should:
- Champion STEM fluency and competency within the region
- Support career-focused STEM programming that aligns with STEM careers
- Be inclusive with a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion.
Applicants must be located in one of the following areas:
- Accomack County
- Chesapeake
- Franklin
- Gloucester
- Hampton
- Isle of Wight County
- James City County
- Newport News
- Norfolk
- Northampton County
- Poquoson
- Portsmouth
- Southampton County
- Suffolk
- Virginia Beach
- Williamsburg
- York County
Applications will be accepted until all funding has been awarded, and priority attention will be
given to those submitted by May 12. Educators and nonprofits are encouraged to apply
for these grants online at www.nnva.gov/cova-stem.