The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a vessel off the coast of Cape Hatteras Tuesday morning. (Photo – U.S. Coast Guard)

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) – The Coast Guard rescued a disabled vessel off the coast of Cape Hatteras Tuesday morning.

Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet and Air Station Elizabeth City launched a search for the vessel, and a C-130 plane found the vessel, and a lifeboat from Station Hatteras began towing the 75-foot F/V ILHA DO CORVO north.

A Coast Guard crew from Station Oregon Inlet relieved the tow and pushed further north, and the Coast Guard Cutter Sailfish relieved that tow from Oregon Inlet and brought the vessel to safe harbor in Virginia.