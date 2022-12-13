OREGON INLET, N.C. (WAVY) – The U.S. Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic is looking for an overdue 30-foot Catalina sailboat – and the two people on it – that was last seen Dec. 3 leaving Oregon Inlet, N.C. on its way to Jupiter, Fla.

Two people – Kevin Hyde, 64, and Joe DiTommasso, 76, were on board the sailboat, which has a bluish-purple hull with a white superstructure and white sails.

The U.S. Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic is looking for an overdue 30-foot Catalina sailboat – and the two people on it – that was last seen Dec. 3 leaving Oregon Inlet, N.C. on its way to Jupiter, Fla. (Photo – U.S. Coast Guard)

The Coast Guard is working to find the sailing vessel, named the “Atrevida II” (NJ 7033HN), which had been traveling from Cape May, N.J. to Marathon, Fla.

The vessel may have stopped in Morehead City, N.C., but the Coast Guard said this is not confirmed.

Anyone with information regarding the missing boaters or the vessel can contact the Coast Guard Atlantic Area Command Center at 757-398-6700.