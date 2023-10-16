JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Christopher Newport University Police Chief Dan Woloszynowski was involved in a crash that killed a pedestrian Friday while in his personal vehicle, the university said in a statement Monday.

Virginia State Police said a pedestrian was killed just before 8 p.m. on Route 60, east of Route 199 when Woloszynowski, 57, of Williamsburg, was driving his Chevy Suburban westbound on Route 60 and hit a pedestrian who police say was walking illegally in the roadway.

Police said Shaine Deeleeoan Henderson, 48, of Williamsburg, suffered serious life-threatening injuries and later died at the scene. Police stated Henderson was wearing all-black clothing and was walking in an area without streetlights.

“Christopher Newport University is aware of a traffic accident involving Chief Dan Woloszynowski of the CNU Police Department when he was off duty and in his personal vehicle,” the university stated. “Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased and we are grateful for the rapid and professional response by the Virginia State Police, York County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders. Chief Woloszynowski was not injured and continues to fulfill his duties leading the department.”