NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — 11 different musical acts ranging from big band and jazz to pop and acapella are coming to Newport News this weekend for a free festival at Christopher Newport University.

The Virginia Community Music Festival starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Ferguson Center for the Arts with the Peninsula Concert Band. Performances will run all day Saturday and in the afternoon Sunday, with the headlining group The Alexandria Harmonziers singing at 8 p.m. in the Peebles Theatre.

Dr. Mark Reimer, distinguished professor of music in CNU’s Department of Music, says all of the musicians are from Virginia, and most are local performers.

“We are very excited about it. We wanted to create a festival that celebrates community musicians,” Reimer said. “… it’s important to support the musicians, and let the

community know that we appreciate their efforts.”

You can read more about the festival and see the list of performers on CNU’s website.