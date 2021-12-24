CNU delays start of spring semester due to omicron wave

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Christopher Newport University is delaying the start of the 2022 spring semester to give the omicron wave a chance to wane.

CNU in a statement says there will still be some previously scheduled events and small meetings, but now classes will begin on Monday, Jan. 10 and not Wednesday, Jan. 5 like originally planned. Students will also move back into residence halls on the weekend of Jan. 8 instead of New Year’s weekend.

Spring Break will also be adjusted to account for the changes but new dates haven’t been announced yet.

Staff in the meantime will have a universal telework policy. Those who can’t work remotely will have alternate work hours and rotating, modified schedules for the first week of the year. Supervisors will have more information.

“Thanks for your patience as we continue to respond to the ever-changing pandemic environment, and work to protect our campus family. Now – go enjoy YOUR families and friends, and may the holidays bring you joy, and the New Year bring you many blessings.”

The COVID projection model from the University of Virginia currently still has the omicron wave peaking in early February.