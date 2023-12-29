PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — This year is closing out with a busy holiday travel season. Over 115 million people are expected to travel more than 50 miles from Dec. 23 to Jan. 1, with 104 million of the people predicted to drive to their destinations, according to AAA.

Tidewater AAA Spokesperson Ryan Adcock broke down those numbers for Virginia. Around 3.19 million Virginians are predicted to travel during this season, with 2.89 million people driving. Adcock told 10 On Your Side that’s an increase from last year.

“So, there could be a lot of different reasons for those increases still kind of moving away from the very, very, very, very tail end of COVID,” Adcock said. “Some of that could be consumer behavior toward the airline industry as people are choosing to drive to destinations that they were previously blind to.”

He detailed what travel will look like heading into 2024.

“Monday be a slight pickup in traffic from people coming back from their New Year’s Eve destinations,” Adcock said. “…today, we are forecasting that from 2-8 p.m. to be a heavy period of traffic.”

Unfortunately, like many other holiday seasons, drunk driving is still a possibility.

“We partner with Drive Safe Hampton Roads, which is an organization that offers a 757 override program,” Adcock said. “We’re there literally giving people Lift credit up to $15, so that they can get home to their homes safely, or get to their New Year’s Eve destination safely, or both.”

He had some lasting safety tips for drivers and pedestrians for the last couple of days of 2023 such as making sure to be aware and only crossing crosswalks when it is safe to do so.

“And also just when we’re out there driving on the road, making sure that we are slowing down and moving over for any of those first responders, construction vehicles or tow trucks like us,” Adcock said.

Traveler, Jermaine Simpson II is traveling to Richmond to ring in the new year. He told 10 On Your Side he’s not expecting much traffic heading up to the state capital.

“We probably got it on a good foot right now because everybody’s out, and have been out for the holidays for Christmas and everything like that, so I mean we shouldn’t run into traffic,” Simpson said. “For the New Year, probably going to be a little traffic on the way back.”