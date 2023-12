CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — According to the power outage map on Dominion Energy’s website, close to 4,000 residents in Chesapeake are without power.

Chesapeake has over 100,000 residents who use Dominion Energy. The majority of the power outages are stemming from the Chesapeake Great Bridge area with close to 2,000 outages.

Dominion Energy is heading to the location, and the cause in not yet release.