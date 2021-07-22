Climate justice advocates, lawmakers to push for federal investment in clean transportation at event in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Climate justice advocates and Virginia elected officials will hold a press conference Thursday in Virginia Beach calling for federal investments in clean transportation infrastructure such as electric buses.

Local Delegate Nancy Guy (D-83rd District) will join State Senator Jennifer McClellan (D-9th District) and other supporters of clean infrastructure (the Virginia League of Conservation Voters, Moms Clean Air Force and Mothers Out Front) at 11 a.m. at Croc’s 19th Street Bistro on 19th Street at the Oceanfront.

Supporters say investments in clean transportation are crucial to meeting climate goals, reducing air pollution and more, as transportation accounts for nearly a third of total greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S.

Proposals to tackle the climate crisis have strong support among voters, with about two-thirds (65%) of Americans saying the federal government is doing too little to reduce the effects of climate change, according to research from the Pew Research Center. 60% view climate change as a major threat to the well-being of the United States,

The group will highlight electric buses that are already being operated by Hampton Roads Transit, which HRT says have zero CO2 tailpipe emissions and reduce energy costs by 75% vs. diesel buses.

The event comes as lawmakers in Washington continue to finalize infrastructure spending. Democrats have proposed a $3.5 trillion infrastructure package, and centrist lawmakers such as Virginia Sen. Mark Warner are negotiating a $1.2 bipartisan infrastructure bill.

WAVY’s Jon Dowding will be at the event. Check back for updates.