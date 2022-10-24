CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake is canceling classes for the rest of the day after the school received another bomb threat on Monday.

An anonymous caller contacted the school with the threat Monday morning, per a statement sent to parents at 9:45 a.m.

The building was evacuated and all bus riders were set to be returned home on their bus. Car riders need to be picked up at Deep Creek Middle, school officials say, where they’ll be supervised. Student drivers will be released from the Deep Creek Community Center.

The incident is being investigated by Chesapeake police and school officials, but it’s unclear who may have sent the threats.

“Chesapeake Public Schools does not tolerate threats or acts of violence,” the statement reads. “Parents, we are asking for your help in talking with your student about the serious nature of making threats. Actual threats or jokes about threats will not be tolerated and will result in disciplinary actions and may be punishable by law.”

The school also received a bomb threat via an anonymous phone call around the same time (9:30 a.m.) on Friday. The school was evacuated, but classes resumed after the building was cleared by authorities.

Recent bomb threats however haven’t been isolated to Deep Creek. Manor High in Portsmouth also dismissed early Friday after a bomb threat was called in to their main office.