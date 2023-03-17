NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Local civilians are invited to attend upcoming hiring events for naval installations across Hampton Roads.

According to Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, several positions with Navy Child & Youth Programs (CYP) and Morale, Welfare & Recreation (MWR) are open with upcoming hiring events scheduled in Norfolk, Virginia Beach, and Newport News.

CYP provides care for all ages including Child Development Centers (6 weeks to 5 years of age), School-Aged Care (6 to 12 years) and Teen Programs (13 to 18 years).

Eligible applicants must be age 18 and older with a minimum of a high school diploma or GED to be considered for employment.

MWR delivers programs and services to the military community including marinas, golf course, fitness centers, recreation centers, aquatics programs, libraries, special events, and galleys.

Eligible applicants who are 16 years and older with all levels of education will be considered for a variety of flexible and full-time MWR positions. Operating hours at MWR facilities range from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. and shifts may include weekends and nights.

The events will include on-site qualifications screening, interviews, and a Human Resources orientation. Officials say job offers may be issued the same day.

Applicants are advised to bring their resume, a photo ID card, SSN card, and if available, three references or letters of recommendation (two professional, one personal).

Below is the list of upcoming hiring events:

Date Time Installation/Program Location Saturday, March 25 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Naval Station Norfolk MWR 1200 Fechteler Rd, Norfolk Friday, March 31 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. WPNSTA Yorktown MWR Lebanon Church Rd, Newport News Saturday, April 1 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. NAS Oceana 1425 Tomcat Blvd, Virginia Beach