City officials in Emporia say ‘water is now safe’ after investigating discoloration

EMPORIA, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say the city water in Emporia is reportedly “safe for drinking and all other uses” after they received several reports of the water being discolored Sunday night.

The city addressed the situation on Facebook.

They said they were made aware of citizens’ water being discolored and worked to resolve the issues.

Around 7:30 p.m. they urged citizens not to use the water until midnight while they investigated the cause.

However, another Facebook post from the city, posted just before 11 p.m., said the issue was fixed. The city did not say what caused the discoloration.

Citizens posted pictures on the city’s Facebook post of water with pink and yellow tints.

Good evening, the City of Emporia has been made aware of discolored water this evening. We are investigating the cause… Posted by City of Emporia, Virginia-Local Government on Sunday, September 8, 2019

Officials say if anyone is still seeing discolored water, they should call 434-634-2121.