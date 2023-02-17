HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – George Washington’s Birthday/Presidents Day is an annual, federal holiday. This year it falls on Monday, February 20, 2023.

The official name of the federal holiday is Washington’s Birthday, as it was originally created to recognize the former president, but now the holiday is more commonly referred to as Presidents Day — which the following Hampton Roads cities observe.

Chesapeake

All City of Chesapeake offices, courts, community centers, and libraries will be closed on Monday, February 20, in observance of Presidents Day.

The Chesapeake Visitor Center will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

There will be no changes to trash collection schedules.

Hampton

The following city offices, departments, and services will be affected by the Presidents Day holiday on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023:

City Offices, City schools, Courts , Libraries, Community Centers, Neighborhood Centers, the Treasurer’s Office and Commissioner of the Revenue, DMV Select, Charles H. Taylor Visual Arts Center, Health and Human Services and the Peninsula Health District and Clinics

Garbage Collection: No regular recycling, refuse, bulk trash or yard waste collection on Monday, Feb. 20. Monday’s collection will be made Wednesday, Feb. 22. The Yard Waste Site will be closed Feb. 20.

Street Sweeping scheduled for Monday, Feb. 20, will be done Wednesday, Feb. 22. Sweeping scheduled for that Wednesday will be done on Friday, Feb. 24.

Newport News

City offices, libraries and schools in Newport News are closed on Feb. 20.

Garbage, recycling and bulk waste collections – No collections on Monday, February 20.

Norfolk

City of Norfolk offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 20 in observance of George Washington’s Birthday. This includes government offices, the courthouse, the Commissioner of the Revenue, the Treasurer’s Office and the Norfolk Department of Public Health. Libraries and recreation centers are also closed.

Requests for bulk trash collection on Feb. 21 must be made before 3 p.m. on Feb. 17. To schedule bulk waste collection, use the MyNorfolk app, visit mynorfolk.org or call Norfolk Cares at (757) 664-6510.

Portsmouth

The City of Portsmouth’s municipal offices, libraries, and museums will be closed on Monday, February 20, in observance of the Presidents Day Holiday.

Trash Collection – There will be no trash, recycling, or bulk collections on Monday, February 20. All Monday routes will be collected on Wednesday, February 22.

Parks & Recreation

The following Recreation Centers will be OPEN on Presidents Day, Monday, February 20: J.E. Parker Recreation Center, Cavalier Manor Recreation Center

The following Recreation Centers will be CLOSED on Presidents Day, Monday, February 20: Neighborhood Facility Recreation Center, Sportsplex Recreation Center, Cradock Recreation Center, Senior Station

Suffolk

No change to the trash and recycling schedule due to the holiday.

Suffolk Transit will also operate on its normal schedule on Presidents Day.

Virginia Beach

The City of Virginia Beach does not list Presidents Day on its list of recognized city holidays, but all Virginia Beach City Public Schools will be closed for the holiday, on Feb. 20.

Virginia Beach courts are also closed for Washington’s Birthday.

DMV

All DMV customer services centers, the DMV Direct call center, and our social media customer service will be closed on Monday, February 20 in observance of George Washington’s Birthday.

Online services are available at dmvNOW.com/SkipTheTrip.