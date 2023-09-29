WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg’s city manager, Andrew O. Trivette, announces the hire of Jack Reed as director of public works and utilities starting on Monday, Oct. 16.

Reed is currently the director of public works and utilities for the town of Smithfield. He was chosen after a nationwide recruitment and selection process, according to a release. He will succeed Dan Clayton, who retired in July after almost 49 years with the city of Williamsburg.

Reed is a licensed Class 1 Virginia Waterworks operator, and a member of the Virginia American Water Works Association, according to a release. He started his government career as a waterworks operator with the Halifax County Service Authority.

Jack Reed. Courtesy: City of Williamsburg

Reed served in numerous public works and utilities leadership positions for Smithfield, James County and Prince George County.

“His strong background in Public Works and Utilities operations and his desire to grow a management team within the department will be a tremendous benefit to the City of Williamsburg and its residents,” Trivette said, in a release. “I am excited to see the Public Works and Utility Department’s future with his leadership as a guide.”

Reed’s responsibilities include: directing and implementing department’s goals, objectives, initiatives, policies and priorities.

He will also oversee the execution of capital improvement projects across departments and regional partners, and will serve on the city of Williamsburg’s leadership team.