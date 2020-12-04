City of Portsmouth to host Drive-Thru Potato Distribution

A sign directs traffic during the free distribution of 200,000 pounds of potatoes provided by the Washington State Potato Commission, Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Tacoma, Wash. Most of the potatoes were donated by farmers across the state who have not been able to sell to their regular restaurant customers due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Portsmouth will host a Drive-Thru Potato Distribution on Saturday, Dec. 5.

The event will be held from noon to 2 p.m. at the Portsmouth Social Services Building, located at 1701 High Street.

Approximately 25,000 pounds of white potatoes will be distributed to those in need.

The city says no walk-ups will be allowed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

All are welcome to attend and are to remain in their vehicles during the distribution.

The event is sponsored by the Society of St. Andrew (SOSA), in partnership with Portsmouth Social services, the Sheriff Department, Hope Charitable Services, MK Ministries, Public Works, and Parks Recreation and Tourism.

