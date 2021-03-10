City of Newport News extends Lee Hall area plan survey

Photo provided by the city of Newport News.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Lee Hall Area Plan Survey has been extended to March 15, residents can share their thoughts on the area and how it should be improved.

The city is currently in the process of updating the 1977 Lee Hall Area Plan, which is a policy document driven by community input.

Officials said over the past 23 years, market conditions and trends have changed, in addition to the physical characteristics of the area.

The goal of the plan is to establish a vision to give light to local businesses, preserve the historical character of the area, re-establish a sense of place and community, and attract new investment.

Once adopted the city said, the Lee Hall Area Plan will, “serve as an amendment to the City’s One City, One Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan.”

The Lee Hall Area Plan is being directed by the City of Newport News Department of Planning.

Two advisory committees have been created with representatives of City departments and local residents and other stakeholders.

The city says their input will help create a dynamic, progressive plan that will guide our efforts in the future.

Residents can complete the survey by clicking this link.