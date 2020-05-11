City of Hampton to hold Facebook Live press conference addressing city shootings

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Hampton announced on Sunday that it plans to hold a Facebook Live session addressing the recent shootings.

The stream will begin Monday, May 11 at 11 a.m. via the city’s Facebook page.

In attendance will be Mayor Donnie Tuck and Police Chief Terry Sult.

The discussion will be regarding recent shootings in Hampton and the city’s response.

