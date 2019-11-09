City leaders unveiled a historical highway marker in honor of Sgt. Miles James

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – ​The Virginia Beach Historic Preservation Commission dedicated a state highway marker to commemorate the service and memory of Sgt. Miles James on Saturday.

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer spoke at the event and was joined by J. Michael Moore, curator of Lee Hall and Endview Plantation, on the program.

Sergeant Miles James was born into slavery in Princess Anne County in 1829.

James gained his freedom during the Civil War in 1863 and enlisted in the United States colored troops later that year.

Thomas Sledge, United States Colored Troops Reenactor. Photo courtesy of Mark Reed.

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer along with other speakers from the event. Photo courtesy of Mark Reed.

Virginia Beach Mayor BobbyDyer reading the marker. Photo courtesy of Mark Reed.

He was seriously wounded during the Battle of New Market Heights but continued to fight.

Miles James was presented with the Butler Medal for his heroism. He later received the Congressional Medal of Honor.

James settled back in Norfolk and died in 1871.

The new marker dedicated stands about 100 yards west of the intersection of Princess Anne and North Landing Roads at the Municipal center.

