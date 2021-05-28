City closings, schedule changes for Memorial Day 2021

American flags are placed at a fountain in honor of fallen service members during a ceremony at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial in Virginia Beach for Veterans Day. The City of Virginia Beach has been hosting the Veterans Day parade and ceremonies since 1970. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Betsy Knapper/Released)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Many cities, county offices and organizations are closing in observance of Memorial Day on Monday, May 31, 2021.

Here is the list of changes in your city or county:

Chesapeake

The City of Chesapeake’s offices, courts, community centers, and the Visitor Center/Parks, Recreation and Tourism Administrative Office will be closed on Memorial Day. Public libraries will be closed on both Sunday and Monday.

There will be no changes to resident’s trash and recycling pickups.

Offices will reopen at regular business hours on Tuesday, June 1.

Hampton

Hampton’s city offices, schools, libraries, courts and health department will be closed on Memorial Day. In addition, the aquatic, community and neighborhood centers will be closed.

Their city parks and gold courses will remain open as scheduled.

Monday’s trash and recycling collection will be made on June 2.

James City County

James City County offices, facilities, services, libraries and courts will be closed on Memorial Day. The parks will remain open, however, some of their stores/offices will be closed.

Curbside recycling will be delayed by one day for the entire week.

Newport News

Newport News’ city offices, libraries, and recovery operation centers will be closed on Memorial Day.

The Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter will, however, be open for adoptions from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Memorial Day. Their lobby will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for owner surrenders, reclaims and stray drop offs.

In addition, trash and recycling pickup will be delayed by one day for the entire week.

Norfolk

The City of Norfolk’s government offices, including City Hall, will be closed on Memorial Day. The closures include the offices of the Commissioner of the Revenue, the City Treasurer, the Courthouse, Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, all Norfolk Public Libraries and all recreation centers, including pools.

Offices will reopen at regular business hours on Tuesday, June 1.

Portsmouth

The City of Portsmouth’s municipal offices and recreation centers will be closed on Memorial Day. City offices, libraries, and museums remain closed to the public.

Monday’s trash and recycling collection will be made on June 2.

Suffolk

The City of Suffolk’s offices, recreation centers, Art Gallery and libraries will be closed on Memorial Day. Suffolk Transit will not operate either.

Their four major parks will remain open, however, no attendant will be on site.

Trash and recycling pickup will run as scheduled June 1 to June 4.

Virginia Beach

The City of Virginia Beach’s offices, courts and landfills will be closed on Memorial Day. Other facilities, including recreation centers and history museums, will also be closed.

The city’s parks, animal adoption center and farmers market will remain open

Williamsburg

The City of Williamsburg’s offices in the Municipal Building on Lafayette Street, Williamsburg Regional Library administrative offices in the Stryker Center and the Williamsburg-James City County Courthouse on Monticello Avenue will all be closed on Memorial Day.

Trash will be collected as scheduled, however, recycling will be delayed by one day.