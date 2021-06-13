City closings, schedule changes for Juneteenth 2021

The Juneteenth flag, commemorating the day that slavery ended in the U.S., flies in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, June 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Many cities, county offices and organizations are closing in observance of Juneteenth on Friday, June 18, 2021.

Many statewide offices will be closed, including the DMV. Their call center and social media customer services will also be closed.

Here is the list of changes in your city or county:

Chesapeake

The City of Chesapeake’s offices, courts, community centers, and the Visitor Center will be closed on Friday, June 18. Public libraries will be closed on both Friday and Saturday.

There will be no changes to resident’s trash and recycling pickups.

Offices will reopen at regular business hours on Monday, June 21.

James City County

James City County offices, libraries and courts will be closed on Friday, June 18. The parks and garbage transfer station will remain open.

There will be no changes to curbside recycling.

Newport News

Newport News’ city offices, libraries, and recovery operation centers will be closed on Friday, June 18. In addition, the libraries and recovery operation center will also be closed on Saturday.

In addition, trash and recycling pickup will not be affected.

Norfolk

Norfolk’s city offices, Courthouse, the Commissioner of the Revenue, the Treasurer’s Office and the Norfolk Department of Public Health will all be closed on Friday, June 18. In addition, the libraries and recs centers will also be closed.

Waste Management trash collection will continue as usual. However, requests for bulk waste collection must be made by 3 p.m. on June 17.

Suffolk

The City of Suffolk will close their offices, parks & rec facilities and libraries will all be closed on Friday, June 18. Their parks will remain open, but no attendant will be on-site.

There will not be any changes in trash pickup between June 15 and June 18.

Virginia Beach

Most city offices and facilities, including libraries, will be closed on Friday, June 18. All recreation centers, parks and park facilities will, however, remain open.

There will be no change to trash pickup, however, the administrative offices will be closed.

Williamsburg