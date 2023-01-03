PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The city of Portsmouth’s Department of Engineering has announced that the Churchland Bridge will be closed to all traffic for several days in January, with the first full closure Thursday.

The full closures will be during concrete deck pours for the bridge project work, the city said.

Digital message boards are in place to alert drivers of upcoming full closures and advising them to take alternate routes. It said the Western Freeway/West Norfolk Bridge is considered an alternate route.

The Churchland Bridge will be closed from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the following days:

Thursday, Jan. 5

Friday, Jan. 6

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Friday, Jan. 13

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Friday, Jan. 20

Tuesday, Jan. 24

McLean Contracting is performing the work on the Churchland Bridge. For more information, contact Portsmouth’s Department of Engineering at 757-393-8592.