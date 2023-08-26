SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Several churches in Suffolk will be holding a prayer vigil Saturday morning for the city’s schools as they prepare for the start of the school year.

The vigil will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. and will include singing, scripture reading and praying for the students, their families and the employees of Suffolk Public Schools.

Each school’s name will be said aloud.

People can participate in the vigil through several different means, by attending one of the churches taking part. They include:

East End Baptist Church (1056 Portsmouth Blvd.)

Oak Grove Baptist Church (2635 E. Washington St.)

St. Paul Baptist Church (619 Spruce St.)

Metropolitan Baptist Church (125 County St.)

Palm Tree Baptist Church (8165 Whaleyville Blvd.)

Virginia Korean Methodist Church (5701 Lee Farm Lane)

Nansemond River Baptist Church (2896 Bridge Road)

Piney Grove Baptist Church (4901 Deer Path Road)

Westminster Reformed Presbyterian Church (3488 Godwin Blvd.)

People can also take part by calling in to 617-829-6516 or viewing the livestream. If they can’t attend or tune in online, people can also take part by praying where they are during the designated time.