NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Comedian Chris Rock is coming to Norfolk in 2023 as part of his Ego Death World Tour.

The show is scheduled for Saturday, February 4 at Chrysler Hall. Tickets go on sale to the public starting Tuesday, December 20 at 10 a.m.

Rock started the tour back in April, right after the infamous Will Smith slapping incident, and came through Richmond back in October.

He also recently went on a seven-date stand-up tour with comedian Dave Chapelle.