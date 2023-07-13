NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Chloe Bailey from R&B duo Chloe x Halle is coming to Norfolk on her first solo tour.

She’ll be at the NorVa on Wednesday, September 6 at 7:30 p.m. Local presale tickets went on sale Thursday with the code “MERCY.” There’s also a stop on September 7 in Charlotte.

Bailey, who just turned 25 on July 1, released her first solo album, “In Pieces,” this March, which features one of her role models in Portsmouth native Missy Elliott.

Bailey’s sister Halle of course is in the new version of “Little Mermaid,” and will star in the musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s “The Color Purple” this December.