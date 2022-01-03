CHKD’s Emergency Department and Urgent Care centers now at full capacity, health officials say

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Health officials at the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters (CHKD) Emergency Department and Urgent Care Centers say they are now at full capacity.

CHKD posted this important update to social media around 11:20 a.m. Monday.

In the tweet, local health officials asked parents to call their pediatrician or seek alternative testing sites if their children needed to be tested for COVID-19.

“If you don’t have any COVID exposures or symptoms, there is no need for testing,” the post added.

CHKD’s Emergency Department and Urgent Care centers are at full capacity. If your child needs a COVID-19 test, please call your pediatrician or seek alternative testing sites. If you don’t have any COVID exposures or symptoms, there is no need for testing. #CHKD #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/GBiwVxdyzT — CHKD (@_CHKD) January 3, 2022

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.

Just days prior, CHKD implemented a new visitor policy after reporting the highest amount of coronavirus cases recorded on any one day during the pandemic.

On Dec. 30, 2021, CHKD recorded 310 positive test results for patients in their entire health system. At that time, 12 children were hospitalized with the virus, short of the record 20 single-day hospitalizations recorded in September.

The hospital is currently limiting visitation to two designated visitors for the duration of each inpatient stay. The visitors must be parents or caregivers of the patient, and no siblings are allowed. Hospitalized patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 or suspected of having COVID-19 can have one designated visitor at their bedside during admission. That person must be a parent, guardian or caregiver.