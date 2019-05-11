CHKD Run Walk for the Kids 2019

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 teams were in attendance for our 14th year of “RunWalk for the Kids” at the Waterside District in Norfolk.

All funds raised and donated to the RunWalk benefit CHKD’s Behavioral Health Program.

This year, a 10-year old girl named Kenley is helping draw attention to the cause with her illustration that was selected to be on the front of the 2019 CHKD RunWalk for the Kids t-shirts.

She was born premature at 26 weeks and weighed 1.2 pounds. She was immediately transferred to CHKD from Norfolk General Hospital and remained in the NICU for 10 weeks.

Kenley was given a 15% chance of survival. With the help of the amazing NICU doctors, nurses, and care team, Kenley defeated the odds and graduated from the NICU as a healthy 4.6 lb. miracle.

After the race, there will be dozens of kids’ activities, live music, vendor booths and food and beverages for all participants.

The King’s Daughters opened the doors of Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters in 1961 and continues its support today with fund-raising, volunteering and advocacy.

