HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Jim Dahling announced today that he will retire from his position as president and CEO of the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughter (CHKD) in 2023 after almost 30 years.

Dahling became CHKD’s senior vice president and chief operating officer in 1994. During his time at CHKD, he assumed leadership of the Health System and expanded outpatient services. He expanded quality and safety initiatives and helped to secure CHKD’s reputation as an internationally acclaimed pediatric hospital.

“It has been a privilege to lead this organization. CHKD is a remarkable family of extraordinary clinicians, surrounded by exceptional team members and bolstered by our King’s Daughters and volunteers, all of whom are steadfast in their dedication to doing what is best and right for children. I am in awe of their compassion, their commitment to excellence, and their resilience, and I am confident they will continue to grow and flourish with Amy’s insightful and inspirational leadership, and Chris’ knowledge and experience of clinical operations Jim Dahling, CHKD President and CEO

“The Board extends immense gratitude to Jim for his visionary leadership,” said Jain, chair of CHKD’s board of directors. “His tenure marked an era of critical expansion for the Health System, improving access to pediatric services and aligning CHKD with major shifts in the delivery of healthcare.”

CHKD’s board has selected Amy Sampson, CHKD’s senior vice president, to succeed him.