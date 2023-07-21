NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – This week, the FDA approved a new RSV drug for babies.

In this Digital Desk chat, Host Sarah Goode spoke to Dr. Randall Fisher from The Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters (CHKD) about the antibody injection. Fisher is an Infectious Disease Specialist at CHKD and has studied RSV throughout his medical career. Watch the conversation in the video player on this page.

For babies under twelve months, about 1 to 4 % require hospitalization according to Fisher. That number is higher for more vulnerable babies, about 5 to 10%.

The current antibody injection available is for babies with the highest risk. Fisher says that is for babies born prematurely, with immune deficiencies, or heart and lung problems. This drug is also more difficult to administer, requiring monthly visits and injections due to a short half life.

Fisher does say the current drug is effective and they have been using it in practice for years, so know it works well.

According to the FDA, this antibody injection would be for babies under one year old, born before or during RSV season. It would also help more vulnerable babies under 24 months entering their second RSV season. It would cover the baby over the 5 month long RSV season.

“The beauty is you could give a shot of this at the beginning of the RSV season and it will protect that baby for five months with no need for further visits, no need for further injections,” said Fisher.

The CDC still needs to decide whether it will approve the drug. Fisher does not know whether it would be ready for the upcoming RSV season.

Another vulnerable group is the elderly. For people over 60 years of age there is a vaccine available. The CDC says the vaccine is expected to be available for people this fall.

Digital Host Sarah Goode will have updates following the conversation.